Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB) Now Covered by CICC Research

Equities research analysts at CICC Research began coverage on shares of Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. CICC Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 0.45% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on ALAB. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Astera Labs from $100.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Northland Securities cut Astera Labs from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. William Blair assumed coverage on Astera Labs in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Roth Capital set a $100.00 price objective on Astera Labs and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $145.00 target price on Astera Labs and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.94.

NASDAQ ALAB opened at $189.15 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $130.65 and a 200-day moving average of $95.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 337.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.39. Astera Labs has a 52 week low of $36.85 and a 52 week high of $199.47.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $191.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.46 million. Astera Labs had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 16.54%.The company’s revenue was up 149.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. Astera Labs has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.380-0.390 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Astera Labs will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jitendra Mohan sold 152,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.33, for a total value of $25,978,220.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 450,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,648,670.33. The trade was a 25.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Truett Tate sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.38, for a total transaction of $17,138,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 518,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,945,534.48. The trade was a 16.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,728,116 shares of company stock worth $239,272,181. 12.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Astera Labs during the second quarter worth $29,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in Astera Labs during the second quarter worth $36,000. Clearstead Trust LLC boosted its position in Astera Labs by 46,100.0% during the second quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Astera Labs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Astera Labs by 68.6% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.47% of the company’s stock.

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

