Silver Grail Resources (CVE:SVG) Trading Up 31.3% – What’s Next?

Silver Grail Resources Ltd. (CVE:SVG – Get Free Report) shares rose 31.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.21. Approximately 432,716 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,508% from the average daily volume of 26,910 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

Silver Grail Resources Stock Up 31.3%

The stock has a market cap of C$7.68 million, a PE ratio of -21.00 and a beta of 2.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.10 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.09.

About Silver Grail Resources

(Get Free Report)

Silver Grail Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and dealing of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for silver, cobalt, gold, copper, and zinc deposits. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Victoria, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Silver Grail Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver Grail Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.