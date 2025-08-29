Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) Insider Sells $32,122.81 in Stock

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) insider Mike Kelliher sold 5,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total value of $32,122.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 276,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,641,074.13. This represents a 1.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ardelyx Trading Up 3.1%

NASDAQ ARDX opened at $6.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -27.74 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Ardelyx, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.21 and a 12 month high of $7.18.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.05. Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 36.57% and a negative net margin of 14.60%.The business had revenue of $97.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.69 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Ardelyx, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ardelyx

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Ardelyx during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Ardelyx by 1,342.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 5,502 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ardelyx in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in Ardelyx in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ardelyx in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. 58.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARDX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Ardelyx from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Ardelyx in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ardelyx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

About Ardelyx

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company’s lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

