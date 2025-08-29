Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) Insider Sells $32,122.81 in Stock

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) insider Mike Kelliher sold 5,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total value of $32,122.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 276,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,641,074.13. This represents a 1.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Ardelyx Trading Up 3.1%
NASDAQ ARDX opened at $6.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -27.74 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Ardelyx, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.21 and a 12 month high of $7.18.
Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.05. Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 36.57% and a negative net margin of 14.60%.The business had revenue of $97.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.69 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Ardelyx, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ardelyx
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
ARDX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Ardelyx from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Ardelyx in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ardelyx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.50.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Ardelyx
About Ardelyx
Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company’s lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ardelyx
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Can Incyte Deliver on 447% EPS Forecasts and Pipeline Hype?
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Snowflake’s Snowballing Business and Robust Stock Price Outlook
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Chevron Stock Outlook: Dividend Growth Meets Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Ardelyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardelyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.