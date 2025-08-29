Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Buys 1,295 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. $MDLZ

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 119.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,381 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 92.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 7,025 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 334,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,009,000 after acquiring an additional 3,706 shares during the last quarter. Voleon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,700,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 11,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Grove Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,522,000. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MDLZ. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $66.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Dbs Bank upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $61.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.95 and a 200 day moving average of $65.86. The company has a market capitalization of $79.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.46. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.95 and a 1-year high of $76.06.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 9.84%.The firm had revenue of $8.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Mondelez International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.100-3.100 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.86%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

See Also

