Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Sells 21,304 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC $AZN

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. cut its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 75.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,304 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AstraZeneca in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 297.9% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca Price Performance

Shares of AZN stock opened at $79.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.60 and its 200 day moving average is $72.46. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1-year low of $61.24 and a 1-year high of $87.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $248.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.07, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.36.

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.09. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The firm had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. AstraZeneca’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 200.0%. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is presently 37.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Berenberg Bank set a $97.00 price objective on AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

Featured Articles

