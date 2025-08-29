Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Purchases Shares of 93,320 Upbound Group, Inc. $UPBD

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 93,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,236,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Upbound Group by 5,179.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 12,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 11,965 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Upbound Group by 209.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 31,693 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Upbound Group by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 47,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 13,713 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Upbound Group by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 255,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,116,000 after purchasing an additional 17,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canaan Partners XI LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Upbound Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $930,000. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on UPBD shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Upbound Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (down from $40.00) on shares of Upbound Group in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.50.

Upbound Group Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of Upbound Group stock opened at $25.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.27. Upbound Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.65 and a 1 year high of $36.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 1.74.

Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Upbound Group had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. Upbound Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.050-4.40 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.950-1.05 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Upbound Group, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

Upbound Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 17th. Upbound Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.64%.

Insider Transactions at Upbound Group

In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 1,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.90 per share, for a total transaction of $42,812.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 89,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,315,460. The trade was a 1.88% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Upbound Group

Upbound Group, Inc leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. The company's brands, such as Rent-A-Center and Acima that facilitate consumer transactions across a range of store-based and virtual channels.

