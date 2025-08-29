Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ Acquires 50,783 Shares of F5, Inc. $FFIV

Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ lifted its stake in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 271.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,459 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,783 shares during the period. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ owned 0.12% of F5 worth $18,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in F5 by 34,698.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 746,089 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $198,661,000 after buying an additional 743,945 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of F5 by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 5,387,700 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,434,583,000 after acquiring an additional 312,415 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of F5 by 110.4% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 560,493 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $149,242,000 after acquiring an additional 294,050 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in F5 by 659.3% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 316,992 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $84,405,000 after acquiring an additional 275,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in F5 by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 913,021 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $229,597,000 after acquiring an additional 251,534 shares during the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of F5 from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on F5 from $274.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on F5 from $305.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on F5 from $314.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on F5 from $304.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $309.89.

In other F5 news, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 5,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.24, for a total transaction of $1,706,905.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 23,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,601,963.84. The trade was a 18.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 1,347 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.73, for a total transaction of $417,206.31. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 20,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,411,101.27. This represents a 6.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,744 shares of company stock worth $3,347,605 in the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of F5 stock opened at $318.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $305.83 and its 200-day moving average is $286.94. F5, Inc. has a one year low of $197.34 and a one year high of $334.00.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The network technology company reported $4.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $780.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.64 million. F5 had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 22.06%.F5’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.36 EPS. F5 has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.240-15.380 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 3.870-3.990 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that F5, Inc. will post 11.2 EPS for the current year.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

