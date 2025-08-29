Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Purchases 10,397 Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Company, Inc. $MSM

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Company, Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) by 34.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,397 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned approximately 0.07% of MSC Industrial Direct worth $3,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 47.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 6.0% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 895.0% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 1st quarter worth approximately $897,000. 79.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Kimberly Shacklett sold 2,130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $195,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 14,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,348,444. This represents a 12.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens raised their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $89.00 price objective on MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised MSC Industrial Direct from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.33.

Shares of MSM opened at $90.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.92. MSC Industrial Direct Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.10 and a 52-week high of $92.68. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.47 and its 200-day moving average is $81.74.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 5.30%.The business had revenue of $971.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. MSC Industrial Direct’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct Company, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 9th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.05%.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

