Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Purchases Shares of 10,289 iShares MSCI South Korea ETF $EWY

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $556,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,629,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 36.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 21.9% during the first quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc. now owns 1,549,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $83,750,000 after acquiring an additional 278,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sender Co & Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $4,326,000. Institutional investors own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF stock opened at $73.64 on Friday. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 12-month low of $48.49 and a 12-month high of $74.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.77.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

