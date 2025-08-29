Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ Raises Stake in Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL

Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 287,164 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,282 shares during the quarter. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $26,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DELL. Michael & Susan Dell Foundation purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $265,052,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 160.5% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,027,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $348,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865,013 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 34.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,132,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $466,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312,600 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 4.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,106,218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,653,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,658 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 38.1% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,141,618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $377,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142,012 shares during the period. 76.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DELL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.06.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Dell Technologies stock opened at $134.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $91.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.37. Dell Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $66.25 and a one year high of $147.66.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The technology company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $29.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.14 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.63% and a negative return on equity of 226.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. Dell Technologies has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.450-2.450 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 9.550-9.550 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 22nd were given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 22nd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.49%.

Insider Transactions at Dell Technologies

In related news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 625,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.20, for a total value of $78,875,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 960,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,158,310. This trade represents a 39.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider William F. Scannell sold 91,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.42, for a total transaction of $10,803,456.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 56,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,682,322.18. The trade was a 61.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,989,063 shares of company stock worth $1,583,673,412 over the last ninety days. 42.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

