Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Buys 7,076 Shares of Equifax, Inc. $EFX

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in Equifax, Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 233.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,111 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,076 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $2,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its holdings in Equifax by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 558,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $136,028,000 after buying an additional 224,700 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its stake in Equifax by 226.3% in the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 343,618 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $83,692,000 after acquiring an additional 238,318 shares during the last quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd raised its position in Equifax by 642.4% during the first quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd now owns 24,661 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,006,000 after purchasing an additional 21,339 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Equifax during the first quarter worth $2,833,000. Finally, RBO & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. RBO & Co. LLC now owns 68,958 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,795,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EFX. Bank of America downgraded Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Equifax from $277.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Equifax from $296.00 to $279.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Equifax from $310.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $305.00 target price (up previously from $295.00) on shares of Equifax in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Equifax presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.53.

Equifax Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EFX opened at $243.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.18 billion, a PE ratio of 47.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $251.81 and its 200-day moving average is $250.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. Equifax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $199.98 and a 52 week high of $309.63.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The credit services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 10.95%.Equifax’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. Equifax has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.870-1.970 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.330-7.630 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Equifax, Inc. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Equifax Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.14%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 48,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.71, for a total value of $11,665,891.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 142,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,533,591.12. This represents a 25.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

