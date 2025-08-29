Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Sells 61,420 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. $TPR

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. cut its position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 68.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,251 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 61,420 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $1,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Tapestry by 124.9% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 145,687 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $10,258,000 after buying an additional 80,908 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tapestry in the first quarter worth about $1,317,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the first quarter worth about $6,780,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Tapestry by 10.4% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 797,507 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $56,152,000 after purchasing an additional 75,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Tapestry during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,934,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry Price Performance

TPR stock opened at $102.52 on Friday. Tapestry, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.08 and a 52 week high of $114.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77.

Tapestry Increases Dividend

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. Tapestry had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 68.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Tapestry has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.300-5.450 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This is a positive change from Tapestry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is 222.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on TPR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Tapestry from $104.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Tapestry from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Tapestry from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.47.

Insider Activity at Tapestry

In other news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 7,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.05, for a total transaction of $780,712.10. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 21,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,089,756.90. The trade was a 27.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women’s handbags; and women’s accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

