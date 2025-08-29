Albar Capital Partners LLP Invests $10.21 Million in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. $DD

Albar Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 136,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,211,000. DuPont de Nemours comprises approximately 4.6% of Albar Capital Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DD. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter valued at approximately $531,037,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 87.1% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,980,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $147,929,000 after purchasing an additional 922,387 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 21.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,159,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $310,656,000 after purchasing an additional 746,364 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 7,327.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 610,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,621,000 after purchasing an additional 602,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,049,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $156,282,000 after purchasing an additional 472,855 shares in the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.25.

DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $77.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.52 billion, a PE ratio of -165.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.77 and a 12-month high of $90.06.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a positive return on equity of 7.85%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. DuPont de Nemours has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.400-4.400 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.150-1.150 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -348.94%.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

