Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM Stake Trimmed by Totem Point Management LLC

Totem Point Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,272 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for about 10.4% of Totem Point Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Totem Point Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $8,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,631,000. Stony Point Capital LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at approximately $16,150,000. Analog Century Management LP lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.5% during the first quarter. Analog Century Management LP now owns 529,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,890,000 after purchasing an additional 22,594 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.6% during the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 313,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,077,000 after purchasing an additional 30,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,584,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $263,029,000 after purchasing an additional 11,956 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target (up previously from $215.00) on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.33.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Down 0.4%

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $238.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.19, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.15. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 1 year low of $134.25 and a 1 year high of $248.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $234.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $199.68.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $30.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.50 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 42.91% and a return on equity of 33.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 11th will be given a $0.8348 dividend. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 11th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.16%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.