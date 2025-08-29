Contrasting Airbus Group (OTCMKTS:EADSY) and General Dynamics (NYSE:GD)

Airbus Group (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Free Report) and General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) are both large-cap aerospace companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Airbus Group and General Dynamics”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Airbus Group $74.92 billion 2.19 $4.58 billion $1.69 30.69 General Dynamics $50.27 billion 1.74 $3.78 billion $14.90 21.81

Profitability

Airbus Group has higher revenue and earnings than General Dynamics. General Dynamics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Airbus Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Airbus Group and General Dynamics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Airbus Group 7.01% 24.38% 3.85% General Dynamics 8.13% 17.99% 7.21%

Risk & Volatility

Airbus Group has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, General Dynamics has a beta of 0.48, indicating that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Airbus Group pays an annual dividend of $0.41 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. General Dynamics pays an annual dividend of $6.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Airbus Group pays out 24.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. General Dynamics pays out 40.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. General Dynamics has increased its dividend for 34 consecutive years. General Dynamics is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Airbus Group and General Dynamics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Airbus Group 0 3 2 1 2.67 General Dynamics 1 12 9 0 2.36

General Dynamics has a consensus target price of $315.78, indicating a potential downside of 2.82%. Given General Dynamics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe General Dynamics is more favorable than Airbus Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.3% of Airbus Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.1% of General Dynamics shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of General Dynamics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About Airbus Group

Airbus SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and delivery of aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet passenger aircraft, freighter aircraft, regional turboprop aircraft, and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services. The Airbus Helicopters segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells civil and military helicopters; and provides helicopter-related services. The Airbus Defence and Space segment designs, develops, delivers, and supports military air systems and related services. This segment also offers civil and defence space systems for telecommunications, earth observations, navigation, and science and orbital systems; missile and space launcher systems; and services around data processing from platforms, secure communication, and cyber security. The company was formerly known as Airbus Group SE and changed its name to Airbus SE in April 2017. Airbus SE was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services. The Marine Systems segment designs and builds nuclear-powered submarines, surface combatants, and auxiliary ships for the United States Navy and Jones Act ships for commercial customers, as well as builds crude oil and product tankers, and container and cargo ships; provides maintenance, modernization, and lifecycle support services for navy ships; offers and program management, planning, engineering, and design support services for submarine construction programs. The Combat Systems segment manufactures land combat solutions, such as wheeled and tracked combat vehicles, Stryker wheeled combat vehicles, piranha vehicles, weapons systems, munitions, mobile bridge systems with payloads, tactical vehicles, main battle tanks, armored vehicles, and armaments; and offers modernization programs, engineering, support, and sustainment services. The Technologies segment provides information technology solutions and mission support services; mobile communication, computers, and command-and-control mission systems; intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance solutions to military, intelligence, and federal civilian customers; cloud computing, artificial intelligence; machine learning; big data analytics; development, security, and operations; and unmanned undersea vehicle manufacturing and assembly services. The company was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

