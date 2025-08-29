Immersion Capital LLP Acquires New Position in BBB Foods Inc. $TBBB

Immersion Capital LLP acquired a new stake in BBB Foods Inc. (NYSE:TBBB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000. BBB Foods accounts for 0.3% of Immersion Capital LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TBBB. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of BBB Foods in the first quarter valued at about $18,209,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BBB Foods by 73.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,634,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,606,000 after purchasing an additional 690,560 shares during the period. TT International Asset Management LTD acquired a new stake in shares of BBB Foods in the first quarter valued at about $15,261,000. Burkehill Global Management LP purchased a new position in BBB Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,338,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in BBB Foods by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,567,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,323,000 after acquiring an additional 232,443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of BBB Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of BBB Foods to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of BBB Foods from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.60.

BBB Foods Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TBBB opened at $26.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of -331.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.92 and a beta of -0.02. BBB Foods Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.00 and a 12 month high of $35.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.01.

BBB Foods (NYSE:TBBB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.98 billion. BBB Foods had a negative return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BBB Foods Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

BBB Foods Company Profile

BBB Foods Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of grocery retail stores in Mexico. It offers household cleaning, personal hyenine, cosmetics and beauty, pharmacy, and general merchandise products, as well as jellies and desserts, foods and drinks, pet supplies, coffee, tea, chocolates, breads, dry and frozen foods, snacks and sweets, and toilet papers and napkins.

