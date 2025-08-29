Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO) vs. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) Financial Analysis

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV – Get Free Report) and Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.6% of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.4% of Soho House & Co Inc. shares are held by institutional investors. 59.9% of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 74.7% of Soho House & Co Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment alerts:

Volatility & Risk

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment has a beta of 2.39, indicating that its share price is 139% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Soho House & Co Inc. has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment 0 1 0 0 2.00 Soho House & Co Inc. 0 2 1 1 2.75

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment and Soho House & Co Inc., as provided by MarketBeat.

Soho House & Co Inc. has a consensus target price of $7.25, indicating a potential downside of 17.85%. Given Soho House & Co Inc.’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Soho House & Co Inc. is more favorable than Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment.

Profitability

This table compares Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment and Soho House & Co Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment -282.07% -70.14% -14.04% Soho House & Co Inc. -4.67% -4.02% 0.51%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment and Soho House & Co Inc.”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment $19.96 million 0.28 -$56.92 million ($8.14) -0.10 Soho House & Co Inc. $1.20 billion 1.43 -$162.97 million ($0.30) -29.42

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Soho House & Co Inc.. Soho House & Co Inc. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Soho House & Co Inc. beats Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Co. is a resort and entertainment company, which leverages the power and popularity of professional football and its legendary players in partnership with the Pro Football Hall of Fame. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Canton, OH.

About Soho House & Co Inc.

(Get Free Report)

Soho House & Co., Inc. is a holding company, which offers global membership platform of physical and digital spaces. It operates through the following segments: UK, North America, Europe and Rest of the World, and All Other. The company was founded by Nicholas Keith Arthur Jones in 1995 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.