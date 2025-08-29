Critical Comparison: Amarillo Biosciences (OTCMKTS:AMAR) versus Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV)

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.3% of Nabriva Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Nabriva Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 34.4% of Amarillo Biosciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Nabriva Therapeutics has a beta of 1.53, suggesting that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amarillo Biosciences has a beta of -0.06, suggesting that its stock price is 106% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Nabriva Therapeutics and Amarillo Biosciences”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nabriva Therapeutics $35.59 million 0.00 -$57.19 million ($19.20) N/A Amarillo Biosciences $20,000.00 0.00 -$1.45 million N/A N/A

Amarillo Biosciences has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Nabriva Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Nabriva Therapeutics and Amarillo Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nabriva Therapeutics -148.11% -365.53% -135.81% Amarillo Biosciences -41,453.98% N/A -574.29%

Summary

Nabriva Therapeutics beats Amarillo Biosciences on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nabriva Therapeutics

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's product includes SIVEXTRO, an oxazolidinone-class antibacterial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection (ABSSSI); and XENLETA, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for oral and IV administration. It also develops XENLETA that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric infections, as well as sexually transmitted infections, cystic fibrosis, ABSSSI, ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia, complicated intra-abdominal infections, hospital-acquired bacterial pneumonia, acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, osteomyelitis, and prosthetic joint infections. In addition, the company develops CONTEPO, an epoxide antibiotic for use in treating complicated urinary tract infections, as well as is in Phase I clinical trial for peri-operative prophylaxis. The company was formerly known as Nabriva Therapeutics Forschungs GmbH and changed its name to Nabriva Therapeutics plc in 2007. Nabriva Therapeutics plc was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

About Amarillo Biosciences

Amarillo Biosciences, Inc., a healthcare company, engages in the discovery and development of pharmaceutical and biotech products in the United States and Asia. The company operates in three divisions: Pharmaceutical, Medical, and Consumer. The Pharmaceutical division offers low-dose non-injectable interferon (IFN) for the treatment of neoplastic, viral, and fibrotic diseases. The Medical division focuses on medical devices and developing technology to treat metabolism related diseases, such as Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes. The Consumer division provides a range of nutraceutical and food supplement products that utilize a liposomal delivery system. It owns four issued patents related to the low-dose oral delivery of interferon; one patent is for a product promoting oral health; and three patents are associated with treatment of metabolic disorders. The company was incorporated in 1984 and is based in Amarillo, Texas.

