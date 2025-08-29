Velas (VLX) Trading Down 12.4% Over Last 7 Days

Velas (VLX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 29th. One Velas coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Velas has traded down 12.4% against the dollar. Velas has a market capitalization of $2.85 million and approximately $4.27 thousand worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cronos (CRO) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.71 or 0.00021548 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000208 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00002214 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00004452 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00004159 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001056 BTC.

Velas Profile

Velas (VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,747,284,006 coins. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Velas is velas.com/en/blog. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official website is velas.com.

Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas (VLX) is a high-performance blockchain platform designed to support smart contracts and decentralised applications, capable of processing up to 75,000 transactions per second with low fees. It serves various sectors, including DeFi, NFTs, and gaming, and operates as a carbon-neutral network. Founded in 2019 by Alex Alexandrov, Velas is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.”

