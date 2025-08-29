KuCoin Token Hits Market Capitalization of $1.74 Billion (KCS)

KuCoin Token (KCS) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 29th. KuCoin Token has a total market capitalization of $1.74 billion and approximately $7.50 million worth of KuCoin Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, KuCoin Token has traded up 9.2% against the US dollar. One KuCoin Token token can now be bought for approximately $13.70 or 0.00012449 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KuCoin Token Profile

KuCoin Token was first traded on September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Token’s total supply is 142,359,548 tokens and its circulating supply is 127,359,548 tokens. The Reddit community for KuCoin Token is https://reddit.com/r/kucoin. KuCoin Token’s official website is www.kucoin.com. KuCoin Token’s official Twitter account is @kucoincom.

KuCoin Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KuCoin Token (KCS) is the native token of the KuCoin exchange, which was launched in 2017 as a profit-sharing token that offers value to traders. Initially, KCS was an ERC-20 token running on the Ethereum network, supported by most Ethereum wallets. It has multiple uses within the KuCoin ecosystem. It serves as a utility token used for trading fees on the KuCoin Exchange.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KuCoin Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KuCoin Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

