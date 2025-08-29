Gravity (G) Price Hits $0.0116 on Exchanges

Gravity (G) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 29th. In the last week, Gravity has traded 3.8% higher against the dollar. Gravity has a total market capitalization of $91.14 million and approximately $6.29 million worth of Gravity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gravity coin can currently be purchased for $0.0116 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Gravity alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111,207.56 or 1.01578322 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $109,859.34 or 0.99823673 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $393.38 or 0.00357440 BTC.

Gravity Profile

Gravity launched on July 6th, 2024. Gravity’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,845,160,000 coins. Gravity’s official website is gravity.xyz. Gravity’s official Twitter account is @gravitychain. The official message board for Gravity is www.gravity.xyz/blog.

Gravity Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gravity (by Galxe) (G) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024. Gravity (by Galxe) has a current supply of 12,000,000,000 with 9,993,100,000 in circulation. The last known price of Gravity (by Galxe) is 0.01206944 USD and is up 1.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 135 active market(s) with $4,954,062.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gravity.xyz.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gravity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gravity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gravity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gravity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gravity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.