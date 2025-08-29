Artivion (NYSE:AORT) SVP Marshall Stanton Sells 18,200 Shares of Stock

Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) SVP Marshall Stanton sold 18,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total transaction of $801,164.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 64,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,826,084. This represents a 22.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE:AORT opened at $43.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.29 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Artivion, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.97 and a 12 month high of $45.07.
Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.13. Artivion had a negative net margin of 4.43% and a positive return on equity of 5.70%. The firm had revenue of $112.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.96 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Artivion has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Artivion, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AORT. Next Century Growth Investors LLC raised its position in Artivion by 107.6% in the first quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 1,022,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,140,000 after acquiring an additional 530,122 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Artivion in the first quarter worth approximately $7,650,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Artivion in the fourth quarter worth $5,573,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Artivion in the fourth quarter worth $4,771,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Artivion by 40.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 481,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,960,000 after purchasing an additional 139,370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.
Artivion, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company provides BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and aortic arch stent grafts including E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo.
