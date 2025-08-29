Artivion (NYSE:AORT) SVP Marshall Stanton Sells 18,200 Shares of Stock

Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) SVP Marshall Stanton sold 18,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total transaction of $801,164.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 64,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,826,084. This represents a 22.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Artivion Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AORT opened at $43.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.29 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Artivion, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.97 and a 12 month high of $45.07.

Get Artivion alerts:

Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.13. Artivion had a negative net margin of 4.43% and a positive return on equity of 5.70%. The firm had revenue of $112.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.96 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Artivion has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Artivion, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AORT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Artivion to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Artivion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Artivion from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Artivion from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Artivion in a report on Friday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.63.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Artivion

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AORT. Next Century Growth Investors LLC raised its position in Artivion by 107.6% in the first quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 1,022,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,140,000 after acquiring an additional 530,122 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Artivion in the first quarter worth approximately $7,650,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Artivion in the fourth quarter worth $5,573,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Artivion in the fourth quarter worth $4,771,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Artivion by 40.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 481,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,960,000 after purchasing an additional 139,370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

About Artivion

(Get Free Report)

Artivion, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company provides BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and aortic arch stent grafts including E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Artivion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artivion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.