Michael Cloonan Sells 17,574 Shares of Sionna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SION) Stock

Sionna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SION – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Cloonan sold 17,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total value of $438,647.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 547,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,661,681.28. This represents a 3.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Michael Cloonan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 27th, Michael Cloonan sold 7,426 shares of Sionna Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $185,724.26.

Sionna Therapeutics Trading Up 2.3%

Shares of SION opened at $25.72 on Friday. Sionna Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.26 and a 12-month high of $26.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sionna Therapeutics

Sionna Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SION Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.27.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in Sionna Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey bought a new stake in shares of Sionna Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $45,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Sionna Therapeutics by 13.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 38,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 4,489 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sionna Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sionna Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $117,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Sionna Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sionna Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.50.

Sionna Therapeutics Company Profile

We are a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company on a mission to revolutionize the current treatment paradigm for cystic fibrosis (“CF”) patients by developing novel medicines that normalize the function of the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (“CFTR”) protein to deliver clinically meaningful benefit to CF patients.

