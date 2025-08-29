Insider Selling: loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) CEO Sells 807,385 Shares of Stock

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Free Report) CEO Anthony Li Hsieh sold 807,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.06, for a total value of $1,663,213.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 9,600,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,776,838.42. This represents a 7.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

On Tuesday, August 26th, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 173,124 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total value of $349,710.48.

On Monday, August 25th, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 1,017,198 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.04, for a total value of $2,075,083.92.

On Friday, August 22nd, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 1,184,108 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.04, for a total value of $2,415,580.32.

On Wednesday, August 20th, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 243 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total value of $486.00.

On Friday, August 15th, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 81,604 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.01, for a total value of $164,024.04.

On Wednesday, July 23rd, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 267,326 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.01, for a total value of $537,325.26.

On Tuesday, July 22nd, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 121,597 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total value of $243,194.00.

On Monday, July 21st, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 672,865 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total value of $1,359,187.30.

On Friday, July 18th, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 9,153 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total value of $18,306.00.

NYSE:LDI opened at $2.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $673.43 million, a P/E ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 3.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.68 and its 200-day moving average is $1.45. loanDepot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $3.22.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LDI. Philosophy Capital Management LLC raised its position in loanDepot by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. Philosophy Capital Management LLC now owns 4,141,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,928,000 after buying an additional 1,751,245 shares during the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC purchased a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the 1st quarter valued at $1,469,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of loanDepot by 134.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,925,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,021 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the 4th quarter valued at $1,691,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of loanDepot by 1,671.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 655,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 618,153 shares during the last quarter. 39.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on LDI. Wall Street Zen cut loanDepot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. BTIG Research began coverage on loanDepot in a report on Monday, August 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on loanDepot from $1.40 to $1.90 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $2.30.

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. It also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

