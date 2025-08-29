Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) Stock Price Down 16.4% – Here’s What Happened

Hochschild Mining plc (LON:HOC – Get Free Report) traded down 16.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 246.20 ($3.33) and last traded at GBX 256 ($3.46). 26,831,547 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 812% from the average session volume of 2,940,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 306.40 ($4.14).
A number of research firms recently weighed in on HOC. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 365 price objective on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 300 target price on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 300 to GBX 280 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 390 to GBX 370 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 315.83.
We are a leading underground precious metals producer focusing on high grade silver and gold deposits, with over 50 years’ operating experience in the Americas.
We currently operate three underground mines, two located in southern Peru and one in southern Argentina. All of our underground operations are epithermal vein mines and the principal mining method used is cut and fill.
