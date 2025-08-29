Verasity (VRA) Price Reaches $0.0014 on Top Exchanges

Verasity (VRA) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 29th. Verasity has a total market cap of $13.47 million and $17.92 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verasity token can currently be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Verasity has traded down 4.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00000908 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000003 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0945 or 0.00000086 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 22.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Verasity

Verasity uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 96,624,357,318 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,624,357,318 tokens. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity.

Buying and Selling Verasity

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is a video sharing platform that utilizes blockchain technology to empower content creators and users. It allows content creators to choose their preferred method of monetization and gives users more content and options. Users can also choose whether or not to view advertisements and will be rewarded for doing so. Verasity uses the VRA token as a payment and reward method within the platform, and it is based on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

