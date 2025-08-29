OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp decreased its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 25.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 91,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,292 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $7,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Orion Investment Co increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 10.7% in the first quarter. Orion Investment Co now owns 129,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,918,000 after buying an additional 12,452 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 1.6% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 12,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the first quarter worth about $27,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 23.5% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 78,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,643,000 after buying an additional 14,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.9% during the first quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 4,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:PLTR opened at $158.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $375.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 527.08, a PEG ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 2.60. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.31 and a 1 year high of $190.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Palantir Technologies ( NASDAQ:PLTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 22.18%.The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.29 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho upgraded Palantir Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Bank of America increased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Piper Sandler set a $182.00 target price on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $155.00 target price on Palantir Technologies and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.61.

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

In other news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 33,335 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.31, for a total value of $4,510,558.85. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 363,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,219,689.05. This trade represents a 8.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 191,720 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total value of $29,020,656.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 592 shares in the company, valued at $89,611.04. This represents a 99.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,906,783 shares of company stock valued at $282,471,442. Company insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

See Also

