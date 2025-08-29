BNP Paribas Financial Markets Sells 40,347 Shares of Welltower Inc. $WELL

BNP Paribas Financial Markets reduced its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,182,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 40,347 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Welltower were worth $181,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 14.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,289,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,261,792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614,562 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,706,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,357,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652,611 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 41.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,923,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,367,226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,622,384 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 0.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,467,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,297,263,000 after purchasing an additional 36,725 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 7,632,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $961,950,000 after purchasing an additional 712,279 shares during the period. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Welltower

In other Welltower news, Director Andrew Gundlach bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $151.46 per share, with a total value of $3,029,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,029,200. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WELL shares. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Welltower from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Welltower from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Welltower in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Welltower from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Welltower presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.00.

Welltower Stock Performance

Shares of WELL opened at $167.40 on Friday. Welltower Inc. has a one year low of $119.93 and a one year high of $171.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.96 billion, a PE ratio of 94.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 4.19.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. Welltower had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 3.38%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. Welltower has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.060-5.14 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This is a positive change from Welltower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 12th. Welltower’s payout ratio is 167.23%.

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

