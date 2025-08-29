Earnest Partners LLC Decreases Stake in The Kroger Co. $KR

Earnest Partners LLC lowered its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 508 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kroger in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Kroger in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Kroger in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Kroger by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Kroger in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Kroger alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (down previously from $82.00) on shares of Kroger in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Melius raised Kroger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Kroger from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Barclays started coverage on Kroger in a report on Monday, July 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 target price (up previously from $66.00) on shares of Kroger in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.58.

Insider Activity at Kroger

In related news, EVP Yael Cosset sold 71,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total value of $5,234,251.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 139,124 shares in the company, valued at $10,224,222.76. The trade was a 33.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 16,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.79, for a total value of $1,215,690.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 49,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,642,274.40. The trade was a 25.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 198,948 shares of company stock valued at $14,422,926 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE KR opened at $67.41 on Friday. The Kroger Co. has a 12 month low of $50.69 and a 12 month high of $74.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.18 and a 200-day moving average of $68.66.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 20th. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.04. Kroger had a return on equity of 34.71% and a net margin of 1.89%.The company had revenue of $45.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. Kroger’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Kroger has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.600-4.800 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Kroger’s payout ratio is presently 38.15%.

About Kroger

(Free Report)

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.