OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Buys 1,587 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation $BK

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp boosted its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,650 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares during the quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $4,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BK. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 13,576 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 4,528 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 34,443 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 15,457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth $125,000. Institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BK opened at $106.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation has a 52 week low of $66.01 and a 52 week high of $106.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $98.09 and its 200-day moving average is $89.15. The firm has a market cap of $74.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.12.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.21. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. Bank of New York Mellon’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 25th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 25th. This is a positive change from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.37%.

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.45, for a total transaction of $1,969,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 35,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,457,071.75. This represents a 36.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on BK. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.08.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

