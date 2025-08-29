Intercontinental Exchange Inc. $ICE Stake Lessened by OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp cut its stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,393 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $3,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,940,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,132,211,000 after acquiring an additional 712,179 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 132.9% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,121,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,359,173,000 after acquiring an additional 5,204,309 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 491.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,433,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,109,780,000 after purchasing an additional 5,345,388 shares during the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.5% during the first quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 6,192,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,068,193,000 after purchasing an additional 31,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 113.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,943,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,025,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165,381 shares during the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on ICE. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $180.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $181.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $206.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.92.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $177.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $101.39 billion, a PE ratio of 34.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.11. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.29 and a 52 week high of $189.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.43.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 1,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.45, for a total value of $280,166.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 22,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,944,815.70. This represents a 6.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sharon Bowen sold 795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.30, for a total transaction of $145,723.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,749,500. This represents a 5.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 447,957 shares of company stock worth $81,123,406. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Intercontinental Exchange

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

