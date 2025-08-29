Brokerages Set Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) PT at $136.20

Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $136.20.

PSX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Phillips 66 from $149.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 target price on Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James Financial set a $142.00 target price on Phillips 66 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Tudor Pickering lowered Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Phillips 66

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Shares of PSX stock opened at $132.97 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $91.01 and a fifty-two week high of $140.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.96, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.31.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.59. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 1.27%.The business had revenue of $33.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Sigmund L. Cornelius acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $123.55 per share, for a total transaction of $61,775.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 21,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,661,637.65. This trade represents a 2.38% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian Mandell sold 9,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 56,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,104,750. This represents a 14.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 9,850 shares of company stock worth $1,188,910. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Phillips 66

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PSX. Elliott Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 1,929.0% in the 1st quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. now owns 15,725,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,941,723,000 after purchasing an additional 14,950,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,368,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,531,702,000 after purchasing an additional 5,978,841 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 283.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,026,649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $686,618,000 after purchasing an additional 4,455,220 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $523,755,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,327,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,226,815,000 after buying an additional 1,532,967 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.