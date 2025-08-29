Expect Equity LLC Takes Position in Cantaloupe, Inc. $CTLP

Expect Equity LLC bought a new stake in Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 90,386 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,000. Expect Equity LLC owned 0.12% of Cantaloupe as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CTLP. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Cantaloupe by 5.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Cantaloupe by 3.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 83,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cantaloupe by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 88,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 2,792 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cantaloupe by 6.1% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Cantaloupe by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 3,462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CTLP shares. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Cantaloupe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Cantaloupe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. B. Riley downgraded shares of Cantaloupe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $11.50 to $11.20 in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Barrington Research downgraded shares of Cantaloupe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded shares of Cantaloupe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cantaloupe presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.24.

Shares of CTLP stock opened at $10.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.47. Cantaloupe, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.82 and a 12 month high of $11.36. The company has a market capitalization of $794.46 million, a PE ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 1.18.

Cantaloupe, Inc, a digital payments and software services company, provides technology solutions for self-service commerce market. The company offers integrated solutions for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. It also provides G11 cashless and pulse kits that are 4G LTE digital payment devices for payment and consumer engagement applications; G11 chip kit, a digital reader that accepts contact EMV and contactless EMV payment methods; Engage series comprising Engage and Engage Combo, which are digital touchscreen devices that offers networking, security, and interactivity payment methods; and card touchscreen card readers, including P66, P100, P100Pro, and P30.

