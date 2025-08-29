Expect Equity LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. $CHEF

Expect Equity LLC lowered its position in The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the period. Expect Equity LLC’s holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse were worth $1,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CHEF. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 50.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in Chefs’ Warehouse in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 27.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,000. 91.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chefs’ Warehouse Stock Performance

Chefs’ Warehouse stock opened at $62.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 39.32 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.30. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.72 and a fifty-two week high of $68.94.

Insider Activity

Chefs’ Warehouse ( NASDAQ:CHEF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Chefs’ Warehouse had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 1.76%.Chefs’ Warehouse’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Chefs’ Warehouse has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Tim Mccauley sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total transaction of $1,138,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 52,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,386,893.50. This trade represents a 25.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CHEF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Chefs’ Warehouse from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Chefs’ Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 23rd. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on Chefs’ Warehouse from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.67.

Chefs’ Warehouse Company Profile

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food and center-of-the-plate products in the United States, the Middle East, and Canada. The company’s product portfolio includes specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products; and center-of-the-plate products consisting of custom cut beef, seafood, and hormone-free poultry, as well as broadline food products comprising cooking oils, butter, eggs, milk, and flour.

