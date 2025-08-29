Expect Equity LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. $THG

Expect Equity LLC trimmed its position in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,480 shares during the period. The Hanover Insurance Group comprises 2.5% of Expect Equity LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Expect Equity LLC’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $2,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of THG. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group in the first quarter worth about $64,340,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 45.1% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 907,760 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $157,905,000 after buying an additional 282,233 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 75.7% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 287,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,443,000 after buying an additional 123,793 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 1,575.5% in the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 129,848 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,082,000 after buying an additional 122,098 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 383,670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,338,000 after buying an additional 110,944 shares during the period. 86.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

THG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised The Hanover Insurance Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $188.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. JMP Securities set a $205.00 price objective on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Hanover Insurance Group from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Hanover Insurance Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.13.

Shares of THG opened at $173.40 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $168.23 and its 200 day moving average is $167.05. The company has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 0.45. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.37 and a 12-month high of $178.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $4.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 8.67%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 14.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.70%.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

