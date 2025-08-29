Aperture Investors LLC Invests $4.13 Million in Williams Companies, Inc. (The) $WMB

Aperture Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 69,164 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,133,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WMB. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 13,680 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,969 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth $352,000. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 39,518 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 294.4% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 339,399 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $18,368,000 after purchasing an additional 253,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $3,986,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Williams Companies

In other news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 2,000 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.68, for a total transaction of $119,360.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 313,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,718,333.60. The trade was a 0.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Larry C. Larsen sold 4,500 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total value of $263,115.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 77,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,537,973.64. The trade was a 5.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,500 shares of company stock worth $507,875. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. CIBC upgraded Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 15th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Wall Street Zen cut Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded Williams Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Williams Companies from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.86.

Williams Companies Trading Up 0.8%

NYSE:WMB opened at $57.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.98 and a 12 month high of $63.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.69 billion, a PE ratio of 29.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.66.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). Williams Companies had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Williams Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.010-2.190 EPS. Research analysts predict that Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is presently 100.50%.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

See Also

