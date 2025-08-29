Azora Capital LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Perella Weinberg Partners $PWP

Azora Capital LP trimmed its position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Free Report) by 26.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,821,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 670,924 shares during the quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners accounts for approximately 2.3% of Azora Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Azora Capital LP’s holdings in Perella Weinberg Partners were worth $33,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in Perella Weinberg Partners by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 29,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Perella Weinberg Partners by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 203,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,850,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Perella Weinberg Partners by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Perella Weinberg Partners by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Perella Weinberg Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 41.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PWP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Perella Weinberg Partners from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen lowered Perella Weinberg Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Perella Weinberg Partners from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Perella Weinberg Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.67.

Perella Weinberg Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PWP opened at $22.40 on Friday. Perella Weinberg Partners has a fifty-two week low of $14.12 and a fifty-two week high of $27.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 27.32 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.49.

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.07). Perella Weinberg Partners had a negative return on equity of 26.14% and a net margin of 6.57%.The business had revenue of $155.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.06 million.

Perella Weinberg Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. Perella Weinberg Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Perella Weinberg Partners

In other news, President Dietrich Becker sold 177,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total transaction of $3,941,676.60. Following the sale, the president owned 368,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,180,011.80. This trade represents a 32.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 31.82% of the company’s stock.

Perella Weinberg Partners Company Profile

Perella Weinberg Partners, an independent investment banking company, provides strategic and financial advice services in the United States and internationally. The company offers advisory services related to strategic and financial decisions, mergers and acquisition execution, shareholder and defense advisory, and financing and capital solutions advice with resources focused on restructuring, liability management, and capital markets advisory, as well as underwriting and research services primarily for the energy and related industries.

Featured Stories

