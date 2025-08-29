GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. Sells 200 Shares of Stryker Corporation $SYK

GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,200 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. City Holding Co. boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 528.6% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 88 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stryker Stock Performance

Stryker stock opened at $389.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $149.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $388.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $379.43. Stryker Corporation has a 1-year low of $329.16 and a 1-year high of $406.19.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.06. Stryker had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Stryker has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.400-13.600 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SYK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $450.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $455.00 price objective (up previously from $443.00) on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $442.00 to $448.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Truist Financial set a $415.00 price objective on shares of Stryker and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stryker presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $430.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.45, for a total transaction of $75,290,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 3,222,108 shares in the company, valued at $1,212,962,556.60. This trade represents a 5.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Viju Menon sold 500 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.61, for a total transaction of $195,305.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 12,511 shares in the company, valued at $4,886,921.71. This represents a 3.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

