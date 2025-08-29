Reviewing Abrdn (OTCMKTS:SLFPY) & HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI)

Abrdn (OTCMKTS:SLFPY – Get Free Report) and HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Abrdn pays an annual dividend of $0.66 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.2%. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.0%. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital pays out 108.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Risk & Volatility

Abrdn has a beta of 1.48, indicating that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a beta of 1.62, indicating that its stock price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Abrdn $1.75 billion 2.79 $302.86 million N/A N/A HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital $383.60 million 9.05 $200.04 million $1.55 18.02

This table compares Abrdn and HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Abrdn has higher revenue and earnings than HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Abrdn and HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Abrdn 1 2 0 0 1.67 HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital 0 1 9 1 3.00

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a consensus target price of $37.90, suggesting a potential upside of 35.70%. Given HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital is more favorable than Abrdn.

Profitability

This table compares Abrdn and HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Abrdn N/A N/A N/A HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital 56.17% 10.85% 3.68%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.1% of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital beats Abrdn on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Abrdn

abrdn plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels. It also makes real estate investments. The company was formerly known as Standard Life Aberdeen plc. abrdn plc was founded in 1825 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, United Kingdom.

About HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment of energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company’s portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities. It invests in climate solutions, including Behind-the-Meter, which distributes energy projects that reduce energy usage or cost through heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems; Grid-Connected, a renewable energy projects that deploy cleaner energy sources, such as solar, solar-plus-storage, and wind to generate power production; and Fuels, Transport, and Nature, a range of real assets spanning high-emitting economic sectors other than the power grid such as transportation and fuels comprising renewable natural gas plants, transportation fleet enhancements, ecological restoration, and other projects. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Annapolis, Maryland.

