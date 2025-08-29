JDM Financial Group LLC Has $600,000 Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust $DIA

JDM Financial Group LLC decreased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 62 shares during the period. JDM Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIA. POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Up 0.2%

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock opened at $456.79 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $444.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $427.20. The stock has a market cap of $39.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $366.32 and a 12 month high of $457.87.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

