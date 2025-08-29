Head to Head Comparison: Platinum Group Metals (NYSE:PLG) & i-80 Gold (NYSE:IAUX)

Platinum Group Metals (NYSE:PLG – Get Free Report) and i-80 Gold (NYSE:IAUX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Platinum Group Metals and i-80 Gold”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Platinum Group Metals alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Platinum Group Metals N/A N/A -$4.61 million ($0.04) -37.25 i-80 Gold $76.62 million 7.90 -$65.20 million ($0.29) -2.65

Volatility & Risk

Platinum Group Metals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than i-80 Gold. Platinum Group Metals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than i-80 Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Platinum Group Metals has a beta of 1.57, indicating that its share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, i-80 Gold has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Platinum Group Metals and i-80 Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Platinum Group Metals N/A -10.13% -9.69% i-80 Gold -231.43% -21.18% -12.67%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Platinum Group Metals and i-80 Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Platinum Group Metals 0 0 0 0 0.00 i-80 Gold 0 2 3 1 2.83

i-80 Gold has a consensus target price of $1.50, indicating a potential upside of 95.26%. Given i-80 Gold’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe i-80 Gold is more favorable than Platinum Group Metals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

16.3% of Platinum Group Metals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.3% of i-80 Gold shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Platinum Group Metals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of i-80 Gold shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

i-80 Gold beats Platinum Group Metals on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Platinum Group Metals

(Get Free Report)

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of platinum and palladium properties. It explores for palladium, platinum, gold, copper, nickel, and rhodium deposits. The company holds 50.02% interest in the Waterberg project located on the Northern Limb of the Bushveld Igneous Complex, South Africa. It also develops next-generation battery technology using platinum and palladium. Platinum Group Metals Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About i-80 Gold

(Get Free Report)

i-80 Gold Corp. is a mining company, engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and silver mineral deposits principally in the United States. i-80 Gold Corp. is based in Reno, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for Platinum Group Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Platinum Group Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.