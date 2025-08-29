GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. Makes New Investment in The Travelers Companies, Inc. $TRV

GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 700.0% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 96 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 248.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 122 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

NYSE TRV opened at $270.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $60.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $263.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $260.89. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $222.21 and a twelve month high of $279.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The insurance provider reported $6.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $2.99. The business had revenue of $11.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 19.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $264.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $304.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $291.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $269.00 price objective on shares of Travelers Companies and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $284.56.

Read Our Latest Report on Travelers Companies

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

In related news, EVP Mojgan M. Lefebvre sold 16,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.54, for a total value of $4,668,222.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory C. Toczydlowski sold 11,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.12, for a total transaction of $3,061,710.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 18,416 shares in the company, valued at $4,900,865.92. This represents a 38.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

About Travelers Companies

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.