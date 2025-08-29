GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. Has $673,000 Stake in Devon Energy Corporation $DVN

GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 25.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $673,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 833 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, SouthState Corp boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 350.5% during the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 991 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DVN stock opened at $35.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $22.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.07. Devon Energy Corporation has a 12 month low of $25.89 and a 12 month high of $45.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.19.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The energy company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 16.57%.Devon Energy’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Devon Energy Corporation will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.52%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Siebert Williams Shank increased their target price on Devon Energy from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. increased their target price on Devon Energy from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Devon Energy from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Devon Energy from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Devon Energy from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.15.

In related news, Director Kelt Kindick sold 7,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total transaction of $257,140.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 31,801 shares in the company, valued at $1,064,061.46. This trade represents a 19.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

