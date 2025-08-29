Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $285.15.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded Norfolk Southern from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $288.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Bank of America raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $288.00 price objective (up previously from $282.00) on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Wednesday, July 30th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NSC. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 31,690 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $8,112,000 after acquiring an additional 4,482 shares during the last quarter. MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the second quarter valued at about $224,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.2% in the second quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,929 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the second quarter worth about $576,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,245,000. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NSC stock opened at $278.11 on Friday. Norfolk Southern has a one year low of $201.63 and a one year high of $291.69. The firm has a market cap of $62.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $272.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $248.43.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The railroad operator reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.05. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 27.51% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Norfolk Southern has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern will post 13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.49%.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

