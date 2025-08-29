Tortoise Investment Management LLC Sells 50 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF $VDC

Tortoise Investment Management LLC cut its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 101.5% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 3,260.0% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 79.8% in the first quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

VDC opened at $217.72 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $220.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.33. The firm has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 0.60. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a twelve month low of $202.96 and a twelve month high of $226.73.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.