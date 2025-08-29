JDM Financial Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF $VOOG

JDM Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 43.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Luminist Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,900.0% during the first quarter. Luminist Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

NYSEARCA:VOOG opened at $419.08 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $405.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $371.36. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $286.00 and a 1 year high of $419.71. The company has a market capitalization of $18.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.89 and a beta of 1.05.

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

