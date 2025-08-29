JDM Financial Group LLC Purchases 7,330 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF $SPEM

JDM Financial Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 190,498 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,330 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 3.8% of JDM Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. JDM Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPEM. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $289,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $429,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 76,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,954,000 after buying an additional 12,433 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp ET AL acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,292,000.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPEM opened at $44.60 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.68. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.38 and a fifty-two week high of $45.06.

About SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

