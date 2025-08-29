JDM Financial Group LLC Makes New $1.62 Million Investment in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – January $DJAN

JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – January (BATS:DJAN – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 42,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,624,000. FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – January accounts for 0.8% of JDM Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – January during the first quarter worth $377,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – January during the first quarter worth $27,417,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – January by 180.6% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – January during the first quarter worth $269,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – January by 114.3% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 12,051 shares during the last quarter.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – January Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:DJAN opened at $41.56 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.26. FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – January has a fifty-two week low of $35.47 and a fifty-two week high of $40.97. The firm has a market cap of $376.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94 and a beta of 0.38.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – January Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – January (DJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DJAN was launched on Jan 15, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

