Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN Shares Purchased by CreativeOne Wealth LLC

CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 32.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,699 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Dagco Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.35, for a total transaction of $308,025.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 38,883 shares in the company, valued at $7,984,624.05. This represents a 3.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

TXN opened at $204.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $185.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.03. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $139.95 and a fifty-two week high of $221.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $201.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 30.10%. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. Texas Instruments has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.360-1.600 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 99.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating and issued a $158.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.21.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

