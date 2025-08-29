CreativeOne Wealth LLC Makes New $2.54 Million Investment in Occidental Petroleum Corporation $OXY

CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 51,488 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,541,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 129.2% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 722 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. American National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 615.2% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 987 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on OXY shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen lowered Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.65.

Occidental Petroleum Trading Up 1.4%

OXY stock opened at $47.53 on Friday. Occidental Petroleum Corporation has a 1-year low of $34.78 and a 1-year high of $57.57. The firm has a market cap of $46.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.12 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.26 and its 200-day moving average is $44.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 8.79%.The company had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Corporation will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.80%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

